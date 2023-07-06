Left Menu

MP: Fire breaks out at market in Indore, 2 shops damaged

One of the shops was completely gutted in the blaze which erupted at Siyaganj market, he said, adding there was so far no report of any casualty.

MP: Fire breaks out at market in Indore, 2 shops damaged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two shops were damaged after a fire broke out at a market in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city early Thursday morning, a fire brigade official said. One of the shops was completely gutted in the blaze which erupted at Siyaganj market, he said, adding there was so far no report of any casualty. The fire started at a pesticides and chemicals shop which was completely gutted, and the flames also engulfed a portion of a nearby grocery shop, the official said.

A 25-member team of the fire brigade used around five lakh litres of water and 1,000 litres of foam to bring the blaze under control, he said. The Siyaganj market was closed at the time of the fire, the official said. No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

