Murder accused held after gunfire encounter in Rohini
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:19 IST
The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday arrested a murder accused after a shootout in the Rohini area, an officer said.
Kamil, the man arrested, was allegedly involved in a recent gunfire and murder incident that took place near the Jama Masjid in central Delhi, they said.
He was shot in leg during the Thursday encounter. Police had laid a trap on the basis of a tip-off they got about Kamil's presence in the area.
According to police, around five gunshots were fired from both sides during the confrontation.
