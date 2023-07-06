BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The incident took place at the border outpost (BoP) at Chilyari, a senior police officer told PTI.

The soldier has been identified as Naresh Kumar, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

