Left Menu

Belgian hospital pioneers pet visits to patients

But in conversations between cancer patients and hospital psychologists, the idea grew for a dedicated indoor space - separate from but connected to the hospital - and the result is a pet visit pavilion that opened last month. "For long-term hospital residents, mental wellbeing is very important in their recovery, and reconnecting with pets really helps," said spokeswoman Miet Driesen at Sint-Trudo in Sint-Truiden, Belgium.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:30 IST
Belgian hospital pioneers pet visits to patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Belgian hospital has built a pavilion to allow pets to visit patients who are in palliative care or with illnesses that require long-term care in a bid to boost patients' wellbeing.

Most hospitals worldwide do not allow pet visits for reasons of hygiene and contamination risks, and for years long-term patients at the Sint-Trudo hospital who wanted to see their pets had to do that in the hospital courtyard. But in conversations between cancer patients and hospital psychologists, the idea grew for a dedicated indoor space - separate from but connected to the hospital - and the result is a pet visit pavilion that opened last month.

"For long-term hospital residents, mental wellbeing is very important in their recovery, and reconnecting with pets really helps," said spokeswoman Miet Driesen at Sint-Trudo in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. Funded by a cancer charity for 140,000 euros ($152,000), the new space allows patients to meet with pets one hour per week. For now only dogs and cats are allowed.

For patient Greta Donnay, 56, recovering from a listeria infection, a reunion with her dog Rambo was a boost to morale. "Seeing your dog in itself does not cure you, but it gives you a lift," she said, adding it also means a lot to the animal. "You cannot explain to a dog what's going on and why you've been absent," she said.

From September, the hospital also plans to use the pavilion for sessions with a charity that uses therapy dogs for mental and motor skill rehabilitation. So far most of the visit requests have been for dogs, but cats are also allowed.

"With cats, it is usually more a case of patients being worried about their cat than the other way around," Driesen said. ($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023