Left Menu

Mamata may undergo surgery for knee injury

The TMC supremo, is scheduled to visit the state-run SSKM Hospital in the city for a check-up during the day and may undergo the operation, he said.There is a swelling in her left knee joint which might be due to excess fluid collection in or around that area.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:52 IST
Mamata may undergo surgery for knee injury
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a ligament injury on her left knee, may undergo a surgery on Thursday, a source close to her said. The TMC supremo, is scheduled to visit the state-run SSKM Hospital in the city for a check-up during the day and may undergo the operation, he said.

''There is a swelling in her left knee joint which might be due to excess fluid collection in or around that area. We need to see whether that requires surgery or not,'' a senior doctor, part of the team treating her, told PTI.

Banerjee was injured in her left hip joint too while alighting from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather last week. She was prescribed rest and restricted movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023