Left Menu

Two girls raped in Assam, one dead

Two minor girls were allegedly raped and one of them succumbed to her injuries in Assams Hailkandi district, a police official said on Thursday. They were referred to the Silchar Medical College Hospital and one of them died there on Wednesday, he said.Following it, the police arrested the two persons, Das added.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:04 IST
Two girls raped in Assam, one dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor girls were allegedly raped and one of them succumbed to her injuries in Assam's Hailkandi district, a police official said on Thursday. Two persons were arrested in connection with the crime, the official said. The two school-going girls, residents of Barnie Brease tea estate, were kidnapped by the two men on Tuesday. They were taken to a dense forest in Mohanpur area of the district, where they were allegedly raped, the officer-in-charge of Algapur police station Mrinal Das said. Police launched a search operation for them following a complaint by the father of one of the girls and they were found to be in serious condition. They were referred to the Silchar Medical College Hospital and one of them died there on Wednesday, he said.

Following it, the police arrested the two persons, Das added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023