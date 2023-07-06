Two rockets fired towards Israel from Lebanon but fall short - sources in Lebanon

Two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Thursday, one of them landing in Lebanese territory and the second near a disputed area at the border, three security sources in Lebanon said. There was no immediate confirmation from Israel's military nor corroborative reports on Israeli media, which usually break into their broadcasts to report such incidents.

There was no claim of responsibility for the reported rocket fire and no immediate comment from the Lebanese army or the United Nations' peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL). The reported rocket fire came after Israel concluded one of its largest military operations in years in the occupied West Bank in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin.

Hezbollah, the powerful, Iran-backed Lebanese group that controls southern Lebanon and has fought several wars with Israel, expressed support for the Palestinian cause during the Israeli operation. Hezbollah did not comment on the reports of rocket fire.

Israel blamed the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for firing rockets into Israel from Lebanon in April during another flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian violence. That prompted Israel to hit sites in Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)