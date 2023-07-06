China will pay close attention to developments of Fukushima water release
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:11 IST
- Country:
- China
China will pay close attention to developments related to the release of contaminated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear facility, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference on Thursday.
China will carefully assess any possible effects and will protect Chinese consumers, Shu added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shu Jueting
- China
- Chinese
- Commerce Ministry
- Fukushima
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why haven''t China and the US agreed to restore military contacts?
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as suspense builds for China, Fed news
Former US NSA calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is 'China'