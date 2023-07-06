1100 cadres of eight Adivasi outfits deposit arms in Assam

Altogether 1100 cadres of eight Adivasi rebel outfits who had signed a peace agreement with the central and Assam governments formally deposited their arms to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

The representatives of each outfit deposited their arms at a ceremony here.

These groups have been on ceasefire since 2016.

More than 300 arms, including AK series rifles, light machine guns and other weapons, and 200 of these were displayed at the venue of the surrender ceremony.

The office-bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council also took oath on the occasion.

The Council was formed as a part of the peace agreement signed by the groups by the Centre and the Assam government in September last year to ensure rehabilitation of the cadres who were living in designated camps since 2016.

The outfits are All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), AANLA (FG), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), BCF (BT), Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (ACMA), ACMA (FC) and Adivasi People's Army (APA).

