Belarus leader Lukashenko expecting serious Ukrainian push before NATO summit
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said he expected Ukrainian forces to try to do something serious on the front line before a NATO summit in Lithuania next week.
Lukashenko said such a move would see Ukraine destroy its best reserves and bury its own military capability.
