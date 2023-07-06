Left Menu

Lifer for four in 19-year-old murder case in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:48 IST
Lifer for four in 19-year-old murder case in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced four men to life in prison in a 19-year-old murder case related to a land dispute.

Ramniwas Singh was killed with a sharp weapon in the Gonhia Chhapra village of the district's Bairia area in August of 2004, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Singh was killed following a dispute over land with the accused, it said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's nephew, a case was registered against Arjun Singh, Dashrath Singh, Kamachha Singh, Anil Singh and Sanjay Singh. Kamachha Singh died during the case pendency.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said the Court of Additional District Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari, after hearing both the sides, convicted the surviving accused on Wednesday and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023