Australian media outlet apologises after outrage over 'racist' advertisement

Australians will vote in a referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee that can advise parliament on matters affecting its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The advertisement in the Australian Financial Review shows Independent MP Kate Chaney sitting on the knee of her father, Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney, while he hands money to Thomas Mayo, an Indigenous leader, who appears to be standing below him.

A major Australian media outlet apologised on Thursday after a full page advertisement in its daily newspaper was called out as racist for its depiction of the country's Indigenous people. Australians will vote in a referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee that can advise parliament on matters affecting its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The advertisement in the Australian Financial Review shows Independent MP Kate Chaney sitting on the knee of her father, Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney, while he hands money to Thomas Mayo, an Indigenous leader, who appears to be standing below him. Wesfarmers, which owns the Bunnings hardware chain, has donated funds in support of the Indigenous referendum. Several other corporates have also come out in support of the change.

The advertisement was paid for by the "No" campaign group that is lobbying against the Voice to Parliament. The advertisement "should not have run and we apologise for it," a spokesperson for media company Nine, owner of the Australian Financial Review, said in a statement.

"We want to encourage a mature debate from both sides and avoid personal and/or inappropriate attacks," the statement said. "It's disappointing to see the No campaign stooping to personal and racist attacks when Australians are more interested in learning the facts about the Voice and how it can contribute to Closing the Gap," Kate Chaney said in a statement, ABC News reported.

Outraged Australians also took to social media to denounce the advertisement. "In a few small steps the No campaign has reduced a respectful and important national conversation to racist, sexist, insulting tropes," Independent MP Monique Ryan said on Twitter.

