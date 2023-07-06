Left Menu

Maha: Doctor acquitted by Thane court in 2017 rape case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:09 IST
Maha: Doctor acquitted by Thane court in 2017 rape case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane doctor was acquitted in a 2017 rape case after a local court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges and the accused needed to be given the benefit of doubt.

The 50-year-old doctor was accused of raping a patient in his hospital on August 18, 2017 and also of threatening her to not reveal the incident to anyone, as per the prosecution.

He was charged under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Defence counsel advocate NN Rajurkar said 13 witnesses were examined in the case.

In her order of July 3, the details of which were made available on Thursday, Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra said, from the material on record, the prosecution has failed to establish that the accused committed rape on the prosecutrix, cheated her and threatened her with dire consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023