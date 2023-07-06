Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:19 IST
Book to offer account of how prime ministers take decisions
A new book aims to provide an account of how some of the most important political decisions were taken by Indian prime ministers since Independence.

In ''How Prime Ministers Think'', published by Aleph Book Company, journalist-writer Neerja Chowdhury has gone beyond news headlines and analysed the operating styles of the country's prime ministers through the prism of six decisions of historic significance.

Chowdhury looks at the strategy that Indira Gandhi devised to return to power in 1980, after her defeat post the Emergency in 1977; the errors of judgment that led Rajiv Gandhi to undo the Supreme Court's judgment in the Shah Bano case; VP Singh's implementation of the Mandal Commission Report to save his government which forever changed the face of contemporary politics.

The book also looks at PV Narasimha Rao's indecision that resulted in the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the avowed pacifist Atal Bihari Vajpayee's decision to greenlight the testing of nuclear devices, and how the mild and professorial Manmohan Singh defied interest groups and foes within the political establishment to seal a historic nuclear deal with the United States and upgraded the bilateral relationship to a new level.

''No other book has been able to provide, in quite the same way, the staggering insights into the world of the most powerful men and women in the country. It shows us, with pitiless clarity, exactly how they operate. Acts of statesmanship and leadership aside, many of their decisions were shaped by short-term political considerations, secret compromises, bungling, the need to survive and other factors that were only partially visible to the world at large,'' David Davidar, publisher, Aleph Book Company, said.

Chowdhury's book is based on ''hundreds of interviews with prime ministers, key figures in the political establishment, bureaucrats, aides, policymakers, and even fixers''.

The book will be released on August 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

