Lukashenko tells West: Aggression will be met with immediate response -Belarus media

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday told the West that no attacks with nuclear weapons were planned, but that any show of aggression would be met with an immediate response, Pul Pervovo, a state outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities, reported.

"We are not going to attack anyone with nuclear weapons. (As long as) you don't touch us, forget nuclear weapons. But if you commit aggression, the response will be instantaneous. The targets have been determined," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

