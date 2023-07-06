Left Menu

Lukashenko tells West: Aggression will be met with immediate response -Belarus media

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday told the West that no attacks with nuclear weapons were planned, but that any show of aggression would be met with an immediate response, Pul Pervovo, a state outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities, reported. "We are not going to attack anyone with nuclear weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:26 IST
Lukashenko tells West: Aggression will be met with immediate response -Belarus media
Alexander Lukashenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday told the West that no attacks with nuclear weapons were planned, but that any show of aggression would be met with an immediate response, Pul Pervovo, a state outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities, reported.

"We are not going to attack anyone with nuclear weapons. (As long as) you don't touch us, forget nuclear weapons. But if you commit aggression, the response will be instantaneous. The targets have been determined," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023