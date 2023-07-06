Left Menu

Indian, US navies conduct 11-day military exercise

The diving teams of both the countries shared experiences on maritime salvage and trained together in various facets of EOD operations on land as well at sea, the Indian Navy said in a statement. It said the exercise also saw the conduct of joint training exercises towards enhancing interoperability, cohesiveness and gaining from best practices in maritime salvage and EOD operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:47 IST
Indian, US navies conduct 11-day military exercise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The navies of India and the US carried out a 11-day military exercise in Kochi that focused on boosting interoperability and operational coordination.

The seventh edition of the Salvage and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) exercise concludes on Thursday, the Indian Navy said.

The two navies have been participating in joint salvage and EOD exercises since 2005. The exercise saw deployment of frontline warships from both sides in addition to specialist diving and EOD teams. ''The diving teams of both the countries shared experiences on maritime salvage and trained together in various facets of EOD operations on land as well at sea,'' the Indian Navy said in a statement. It said the exercise also saw the conduct of joint training exercises towards enhancing interoperability, cohesiveness and gaining from best practices in maritime salvage and EOD operations. ''The constructive engagements on operational terms enhanced the skill-sets of the diving teams in a number of diverse disciplines such as mine detection and neutralisation, wreck location and salvage,'' the Navy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023