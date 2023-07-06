Left Menu

Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:47 IST
Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific.

Sogavare will visit from Sunday to Saturday, meeting top officials in Beijing and travelling to Jiangsu and Guangdong provinces, among China's most developed, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

His visit will "inject new momentum" into relations and "deepen mutual political trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and strengthen people-to-people exchanges", Wang said.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands, our relations have developed rapidly and achieved fruitful results, benefiting the people of both countries and promoting regional peace and stable development," Wang said.

Sogavare's switching of diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China and signing of a secretive security agreement that could see Chinese forces stationed in the island nation set off alarm bells in Washington as well as in neighbouring Australia and New Zealand.

However, China's attempts to forge closer partnerships with other island nations in the region have largely fallen flat, and Sogavare has since assured Australia that he would not "endanger his country" by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific.

The administration of President Joe Biden is proceeding with plans to re-open a US Embassy in the Solomon Islands in an effort to counter China's influence.

The US has sent several high-level delegations to the region, and in late September, Biden convened a summit of Pacific Island leaders to unveil a new strategy for the area that included pressing issues such as climate change, maritime security and protecting the area from overfishing.

Biden pledged that the US would provide USD 810 million in new aid for Pacific Island nations over the next decade, including USD 130 million to address the effects of climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023