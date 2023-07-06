Maha: Teen girl, 6-month-old toddler stuck in building lift for two hours, rescued

Left Menu

A teen girl and her 6-month-old cousin were stuck in a lift in a building in Maharashtras Thane district for two hours before they were rescued by a fire brigade team, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Kalyan, he added.The building had suffered a power outage at 1030am after which the generator was switched on.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:48 IST
A teen girl and her 6-month-old cousin were stuck in a lift in a building in Maharashtra's Thane district for two hours before they were rescued by a fire brigade team, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Kalyan, he added.

''The building had suffered a power outage at 10:30am after which the generator was switched on. The 16-year-old girl and the toddler were alone when the lift stalled on the 10th floor of the building as the generator stopped working,'' he said.

''They raised an alarm but residents were unable to help them come out. The fire brigade was alerted and its personnel managed to open the lift door using a cutter. The teen girl and child came out after two hours. They did not suffocate due to an outlet provided in the lift,'' he said.

The duo was in a state of shock and were tired after the ordeal, the fire brigade official added.

