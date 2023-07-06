Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Bulgaria for talks on security, NATO

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:50 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Bulgaria for talks on security, NATO
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he was in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia for talks with the country's president and prime minister on issues including security and next week's NATO summit.

"Defense support, (Ukraine's) Euro-Atlantic integration, the NATO Summit, security guarantees, and the implementation of the Peace Formula (for ending Russia's war on Ukraine)," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023