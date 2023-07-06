Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Bulgaria for talks on security, NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he was in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia for talks with the country's president and prime minister on issues including security and next week's NATO summit.

"Defense support, (Ukraine's) Euro-Atlantic integration, the NATO Summit, security guarantees, and the implementation of the Peace Formula (for ending Russia's war on Ukraine)," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

