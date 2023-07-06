Left Menu

Lukashenko: Will sign contract with Wagner if group relocates to Belarus -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:55 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said Minsk would sign a contract with Russia's Wagner mercenary group if its fighters ended up relocating to Belarus, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end an armed mutiny by Wagner in Russia, said Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus and the issue of relocating some of its fighters to Belarus, as agreed in a deal to end the mutiny, was currently unclear.

 

