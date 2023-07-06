Left Menu

Bank fraud case: CBI registers FIR against Pune-based builder

The CBI has registered an FIR against Pune-based builder K J Infrastructure Projects India Pvt Ltd and its directors in an alleged over Rs 91-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has named directors Kalyan J Jadhav, Kalyan Eknath Kakade, Santosh Sambhaji Dhumal and Amol Maruti Paigude, another company Wing Infrastructure Engineering Pvt Ltd, and Vinod Kalyan Jadhav in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:12 IST
Bank fraud case: CBI registers FIR against Pune-based builder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered an FIR against Pune-based builder K J Infrastructure Projects India Pvt Ltd and its directors in an alleged over Rs 91-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday. The action was initiated on a complaint from the Union Bank of India against the company. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named directors Kalyan J Jadhav, Kalyan Eknath Kakade, Santosh Sambhaji Dhumal and Amol Maruti Paigude, another company Wing Infrastructure Engineering Pvt Ltd, and Vinod Kalyan Jadhav in the case. The bank has alleged that the company and its promoters availed credit facilities on the basis of manipulated stocks-book, debts statements and financial statements with inflated figures or overstating sales, income and profit, in order to draw higher volume of amounts from the bank, the agency said in a statement.

The CBI alleged that the accused diverted the proceeds into accounts of related and associated companies without its end utilisation, resulting in an alleged loss to the tune of Rs.91.92 crore to the bank. ''Searches were conducted at various places in and around Pune District which led to the recovery of incriminating voluminous documents, hard disks, electronic gadgets etc. from the premises of accused,'' the CBI spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023