Lukashenko says he is ready to mediate Ukraine peace talks - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:16 IST
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said he was ready to mediate Ukraine peace talks if Moscow and Kyiv deem it necessary, the TASS news agency reported.
Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end an armed mutiny in Russia, was speaking in Minsk.
