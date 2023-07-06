Kremlin: Ukraine trying to drag countries into conflict with Zelenskiy's Bulgaria visit

The Kremlin on Thursday said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Bulgaria showed that Kyiv was doing all it could to drag as many countries as possible into the conflict. Zelenskiy said he was in the Bulgarian capital Sofia for talks with the country's president and prime minister on issues including security and next week's NATO summit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions like those Zelenskiy was having in Bulgaria would not affect the outcome of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine in a big way, as he said the current situation on the front line was showing.

