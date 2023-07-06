Left Menu

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the incident in which a man urinated on a tribal youth was a blot on humanity and no amount of condemnation would suffice for such an act.In a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday and caused national outrage, a man, later identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on tribal youth Dashmat Rawat in Sidhi district.Shukla was held on Wednesday and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him.

MP: Urination incident blot on humanity, says Union Minister Scindia
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the incident in which a man urinated on a tribal youth was a blot on humanity and no amount of condemnation would suffice for such an act.

In a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday and caused national outrage, a man, later identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on tribal youth Dashmat Rawat in Sidhi district.

Shukla was held on Wednesday and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him.

''For such an incident, the accused should be given stringent punishment. The persons involved in such incidents do not belong to any political party. It is a blot on humanity,'' Scindia told reporters in Gwalior.

''I was in Bhopal that day and chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) immediately directed to take stringent action against the accused. He has been arrested and NSA has been invoked. However much I condemn such an incident it would still be less,'' the Civil Aviation minister said.

