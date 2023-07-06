Left Menu

French employers' group Medef elects Martin as new head

France's main employers' organisation, Medef, elected Patrick Martin as its new head on Thursday, elevating him from the number two position within a body that frequently takes part in negotiations with labour unions and the government. Martin, 63, defeated Medef spokesperson Dominique Carlac'h, 54, in a ballot open to 1,120 members with voting rights.

France's main employers' organisation, Medef, elected Patrick Martin as its new head on Thursday, elevating him from the number two position within a body that frequently takes part in negotiations with labour unions and the government. Martin, 63, defeated Medef spokesperson Dominique Carlac'h, 54, in a ballot open to 1,120 members with voting rights. He had been the favourite due to support from influential associations such as one representing the metals industry.

Martin, who won 748 votes compared with 274 for his opponent, will serve a five-year term. He replaces outgoing chief Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux. He is expected to attend a meeting convened by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday of next week, along with labour union leaders, several of whom are also new in their jobs.

