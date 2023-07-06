Left Menu

Contract killer held after gunfire encounter in Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:37 IST
Contract killer held after gunfire encounter in Rohini
The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a 30-year-old man who was part of a group that opened fire outside a hotel near Jama Masjid here in central Delhi and killed one man, an officer said on Thursday.

Mohammad Kamil alias Nahid was nabbed after an encounter in the Rohini area where he and police traded five gunshots, one of which hit Kamil in leg, the officer said.

A resident of Meerut in UP, Kamil is a contract killer and is associated with Arif-Salman gang from his native town, he said.

Police said they were tipped-off about Kamil coming near Mahadev Chowk on Bawana Road on a bike around 11 pm Wednesday. They were further told that Kamil would be heading towards Rohini Sector-29 to meet an associate of his. Around 10.15 pm Wednesday, a person riding a bike was spotted coming from Mahadev Chowk side and was signalled to stop. He threw his bike on ground, whipped out a pistol and fired three rounds towards police, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Police too fired two gunshots in return, one of which hit him in right knee, he said.

An automatic Zigana pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from Kamil, who was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, Kamil, along with his associates Rehan, Shabej and few others, all armed with guns, baseball clubs, and iron rods had gone to Shaka hotel around 1.30 am on May 18 and started beating the hotel staff, including Akbar, the hotel's owner.

When Sameer, a brother-in-law of Akbar intervened in the matter, the group opened fire at him and shot him dead. The matter was lodged at Jama Masjid Police Station.

According to investigation, the accused fired more than 25 rounds outside the hotel, they said.

Kamil has previously been involved in 12 cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, assault, criminal intimidation, Arms Act etc in Delhi and UP. The bike he was riding when he was caught was reportedly stolen from Sarojini Nagar, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

