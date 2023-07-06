British police responding to 'serious collision' at Wimbledon school
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said on Thursday they were responding to a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London, and several people were being treated at the scene.
A car crashed into a school building, the police said, adding that its officers as well as ambulance and fire brigade services were in attendance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement