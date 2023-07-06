Kin accuse cops of beating wanted criminal to death in Amethi; probe launched

The family members of a 45-year-old man wanted in a murder case have accused a team of Barabanki police of beating him to death on Thursday, officials here said.

The local police have launched a probe into the matter, Kamrauli SHO Abhinesh Kumar said.

The incident took place in the morning when a police team from the Subeha police station in Barabanki came to Ballia Paschim village in the Kamrauli area here to arrest Rajesh Kumar (45), the SHO said.

Rajesh was earlier booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code and under the SC/ST Act at the Subeha police station, the SHO said.

According to police, the victim's brother-in-law Anil Kumar alleged that cops beat him badly with sticks, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The victim's wife, too, alleged that her husband was killed by the cops, the police added.

The SHO said Rajesh's body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

