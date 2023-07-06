Left Menu

Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:04 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was expelling nine diplomats from Finland, Russia's neighbour and NATO's newest member, in a tit-for-tat measure.

The ministry said it had summoned the Finnish ambassador to object to what it called Helsinki's anti-Russian stance.

Finland said last month it was expelling nine Russian diplomats, accusing them of working on intelligence missions.

