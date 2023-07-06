Left Menu

Court summons Raj CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation complaint by union minister Sekhawat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:04 IST
Court summons Raj CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation complaint by union minister Sekhawat
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation complaint filed by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh directed Gehlot to appear before court on August 7 in the complaint filed by Shekhawat for allegedly defaming him with his remarks on the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society. Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

