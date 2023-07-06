IN-USN Salvage and Explosive Ordnance Disposal exercise SALVEX conducted

The Seventh edition of Indian Navy – US Navy (IN – USN) Salvage and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) exercise, SALVEX was conducted from 26 Jun – 06 Jul 23 at Kochi. IN and USN have been participating in joint Salvage and EOD exercises since 2005. The exercise saw participation from both the navies which included the ships – INS Nireekshak and USNS Salvor in addition to Specialist Diving and EOD teams.

Spanning over 10 days, the Diving teams of both the countries shared experiences on Maritime Salvage and trained together in various facets of EOD Operations on land as well at sea. SALVEX also saw conduct of joint training exercises towards enhancing interoperability, cohesiveness and gaining from best practices mutually in Maritime Salvage and EOD operations.

The constructive engagements on operational terms enhanced the skill-sets of the Diving teams in a number of diverse disciplines such as mine detection and neutralisation, wreck location and salvage.

(With Inputs from PIB)