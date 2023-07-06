Yellen to meet China's premier, address China's 'unfair practices' - US official

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former vice premier Liu He and U.S. business leaders on Friday, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Yellen will address "unfair practices" by China, including recent punitive actions against U.S. firms and barriers to market access, the official said.

Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday to begin a four-day visit expected to focus on recalibrating ties between the world's two largest economies.

