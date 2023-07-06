Aurangzeb Lane renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

The Aurangzeb Lane in the Lutyens' Delhi has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. The rechristened lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road in central Delhi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers unveiled a signboard bearing the name of India's 11th president here on Thursday.

According to an official, the NDMC approved the renaming of the lane in a meeting of its members in June, this year.

The council changed the erstwhile Aurangzeb Road named after the 17th-century Mughal ruler to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015. NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay last week announced that the council approved the renaming of 'Aurangzeb Lane' under the NDMC area as 'Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane'.

''To respect the sentiments of people, the need to recognise and honour great men and women of our times, roads/ streets/ institutions have been re-named in the past,'' it read.

