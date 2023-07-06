Indian chef killed by compatriot in Sri Lanka
An Indian national has been arrested for allegedly murdering a fellow Indian at a restaurant here in Sri Lanka, police said on Thursday.
The accused, who is the manager of the restaurant at Galle Face in Colombo, attacked Ajay Kumar, who was employed at the same place as the head chef, with a sharp weapon following a brawl on Wednesday night.
Both the persons were lodged together at the nearby Slave Island area, the police said.
The body of the 29-year-old victim is kept at the Colombo Hospital mortuary while the accused is in custody.
The accused is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Fort magistrate later on Thursday, the police said.
The police arrested the suspect along with the sharp weapon used to commit the murder.
