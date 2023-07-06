US sees China's export control on metals 'concerning' - senior US official
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:19 IST
- Country:
- China
The United States sees China's move to require licenses for the export of gallium and germanium as "concerning", a U.S. senior official said on Thursday.
The U.S. expects discussions on China's export control on the metals during U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to the country, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- China
- U.S.
- The United States
- Janet Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why haven''t China and the US agreed to restore military contacts?
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as suspense builds for China, Fed news
Former US NSA calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is 'China'