Cease violence: India urges Israel, Palestine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:35 IST
India has urged both Israel and Palestine to cease violence and avoid unilateral actions that undercut the viability of the two-state solution.

The statement at the Ministerial Committee of the Non-Aligned Movement on Palestine in Baku came in the aftermath of attacks in Jenin by Israeli forces and Palestinians fired rockets towards Israel on Wednesday.

''We urge the parties to cease violence and avoid unilateral actions on the ground, which undercut the viability of the two-State solution, and furthers the trust deficit between the parties,'' Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

He said India has some reservations about the NAM Declaration, but it remained committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine to achieve a two-State solution. ''Lasting peace in the region can be achieved only when there is a peaceful settlement to the question of Palestine,'' Verma said. He underlined that India has had a long-standing relationship with Palestine based on deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties.

''We have repeatedly emphasized that only a negotiated two-State solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, taking into consideration Israel's legitimate security concerns, can deliver lasting peace,'' Verma said. He reiterated the need for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations between the parties on all final status issues.

''The absence of such negotiations and the lack of a clear political horizon for the peaceful resolution of the conflict has consequences for both Israel and Palestine,'' Verma said.

He said India remained committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine to achieve a two-State solution.

