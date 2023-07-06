Left Menu

TN Raj Bhavan contests claims of DMK govt on prosecution sanction for AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday contested the claims of the DMK government on the matter of according sanction to prosecute former Ministers in the previous AIADMK regime. All the persons named in the statement had been Ministers in the AIADMK government.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday contested the claims of the DMK government on the matter of according sanction to prosecute former Ministers in the previous AIADMK regime. An official Raj Bhavan release said: ''With respect to B.V.Ramanaa @ B Venkat Ramanaa and Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar, the cases have been investigated by the CBI and these are under legal examination.'' As regards the DVAC's (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) case against K C Veeramani, ''the same could not be acted upon due to the fact that the State government has to submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report for further action.'' The statement said Raj Bhavan has not received any reference or request in respect of M R Vijaya Bhaskar from the State government. All the persons named in the statement had been Ministers in the AIADMK government.

