UK police say 7 children among 9 hurt in collision at Wimbledon school

British police said on Thursday they were investigating a serious collision involving a car at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London, which had injured two adults and seven children but which was not believed to be terror-related. A car collided with a building at The Study Prep, a school for girls aged four to 11 in Camp Road, and several people were treated at the scene, police said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:45 IST
British police said on Thursday they were investigating a serious collision involving a car at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London, which had injured two adults and seven children but which was not believed to be terror-related.

A car collided with a building at The Study Prep, a school for girls aged four to 11 in Camp Road, and several people were treated at the scene, police said. "We are not treating this incident as terror-related," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place."

The police force said it was awaiting further updates on the condition of the nine injured people. The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision had stopped at the scene. "There have been no arrests," the police said.

Ambulances, including the air ambulance service, and fire officers were involved in the initial response. Camp Road is about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is taking place.

