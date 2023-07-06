President Ramaphosa pays tribute to former Minister in Presidency Essop Pahad

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to struggle stalwart and former Minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad, for serving the nation with pride, principle and pragmatism.

“Pahad was a thinker and strategist, who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice and inequality at the national and international level to bear on our transition to democracy and in introducing a democratic, non-aligned and activist South Africa to the global community,” the President said on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa expressed deep sadness at the passing of Pahad at the age of 84.

“We mourn the passing of a veteran of our struggle, 65 years after he took his first revolutionary step of becoming a member of the Transvaal Indian Congress.

“Security crackdowns, banning and exile shaped Essop Pahad’s contribution over decades to our struggle, and as Parliamentary Counsellor to President Thabo Mbeki and Minister in the Presidency, to the early design and impact of our democratic state,” the President said.

He offered his deep condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the late veteran.

“He served our nation with pride, principle, pragmatism and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation.

“Amid the excessive demands of his public life, Essop Pahad was deeply devoted to his wife, Meg, and was a proud and doting father and grandfather, who is now sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)