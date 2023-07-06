Left Menu

Maritime security workshop to expand skills in Africa and Indian Ocean

The event’s focus is on building knowledge of maritime security measures amongst authorized Officers in charge of compliance.

IMO | London | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:10 IST
A regional workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of safety and navigation authorities in Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean (EA-SA-IO) is being held in Luanda, Angola (3-7 July). The event’s focus is on building knowledge of maritime security measures amongst authorized Officers in charge of compliance.

The event has brought together 25 participants from two countries - Angola and Mozambique. It includes an on-board inspection of foreign ships at the port of Luanda to observe how physical security measures are applied, and how the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) is implemented.   

The workshop is one of a series of events under the Project on Port Security and Safety of Navigation in the EA-SA-IO region, funded by the European Union. It was opened by Mr Jose Santana, the Administrator for Maritime Security and Hydrography on behalf of Dr Anisabel Costa, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Maritime Agency.  

A previous regional workshop for English-speaking countries of the region was held in Mombasa, Kenya, in October 2022; and one for French-speaking countries took place in Toamasina, Madagascar in September 2022.   

