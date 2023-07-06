Left Menu

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:05 IST
Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats surfaced in Canada and a few other countries, India on Thursday said such activities are not at all acceptable.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression.

At a media briefing, he also asserted that the safety of Indian diplomats and the country's missions is of utmost importance for the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023