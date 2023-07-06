Left Menu

Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia had also decided to close the Finnish consulate in St Petersburg, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, accusing Finland of pursuing a "confrontational" policy towards Moscow. "It was noted that the currently discussed parameters of Finland's entry into NATO pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation, and encouraging the Kyiv regime to go to war and pumping it with Western weapons amount to clearly hostile actions against our country," the Russian statement said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:05 IST
Russia said on Thursday it was expelling nine diplomats from Finland, Russia's neighbour and NATO's newest member, in a tit-for-tat measure.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto called the measures "a harsh and unsymmetrical response to Finland's expulsion decisions". He said Finland was preparing, in response, to close the Russian consulate in Turku.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

