4-year-old girl kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad

A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped here was rescued by the police and the man, who had allegedly abducted her was apprehended, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Suresh, who stays near the house of the girl in Ghatkesar area, allegedly kidnapped her on Tuesday night when she came out to buy choclates, they said. After a complaint was lodged by the girl's parents, police teams swung into action and nabbed the abductor from Secunderabad railway station and the girl was rescued and reunited with her parents, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chauhan said. Police teams examined the CCTV cameras and caught the accused, police said.

