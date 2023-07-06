Left Menu

4-year-old girl kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad

A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped here was rescued by the police and the man, who had allegedly abducted her was apprehended, police said on Wednesday. Police teams examined the CCTV cameras and caught the accused, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:12 IST
4-year-old girl kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped here was rescued by the police and the man, who had allegedly abducted her was apprehended, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Suresh, who stays near the house of the girl in Ghatkesar area, allegedly kidnapped her on Tuesday night when she came out to buy choclates, they said. After a complaint was lodged by the girl's parents, police teams swung into action and nabbed the abductor from Secunderabad railway station and the girl was rescued and reunited with her parents, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chauhan said. Police teams examined the CCTV cameras and caught the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023