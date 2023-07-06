Left Menu

UK denies report of ready deal to rejoin EU's Horizon science scheme

(Recasts, adds new government response in paragraphs 2, 5 and 6, context paragraph 7) LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office denied a BBC report that a deal for Britain to rejoin the European Union's Horizon scientific research scheme had been negotiated and was awaiting approval.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:27 IST
UK denies report of ready deal to rejoin EU's Horizon science scheme

(Recasts, adds new government response in paragraphs 2, 5 and 6, context paragraph 7) LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) -

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office denied a BBC report that a deal for Britain to rejoin the European Union's Horizon scientific research scheme had been negotiated and was awaiting approval. No deal has been agreed upon and talks are ongoing, Britain's government said.

The UK has been negotiating with the EU over rejoining Horizon after London and Brussels settled their dispute over post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland in February. The BBC cited "highly placed sources" as saying an agreement had been reached over how much funding the UK should provide and there are now two options for associate membership for Sunak to consider.

"A deal has not been agreed. As the EU have said themselves, we are in discussions about this," Sunak's spokesperson told reporters, adding that the government wanted value for money. "Those talks have been constructive so far, but we continue to explore all options, including a UK-based option, which is the Pioneer alternative."

Pioneer is a British research funding programme announced in April in case talks on rejoining Horizon fail, although many British research scientists are keen for a return to Horizon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023