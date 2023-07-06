Left Menu

NCP working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar has no legal sanctity: Ajit Pawar group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Thursday has no legal sanctity, the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party has said.

"It is learnt from various media reports that Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today in New Delhi," a statement on behalf of Ajit Pawar said.

"Ajit Pawar has been elected as the National President of NCP on 30.06.2023 with the overwhelming support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP as well as the members working on different organizational post," it said.

The statement said Ajit Pawar has also filed a petition before the Election Commission stating that he represents the real NCP and therefore, the name of the party along with the symbol be granted to him.

"The dispute on the question of who represents the real NCP is within the exclusive jurisdiction of the ECI and therefore no person within the Party has any authority to call for any meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/ National Office Bearers / State Party Presidents till such time the dispute is finally decided by the ECI," it said.

"Therefore, the meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today has no legal sanctity whatsoever," it said.

"Any decisions which may be taken in the so called National Executive/National Working Committee/National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents shall have no valid legal basis and shall not be binding on anyone in the Party," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

