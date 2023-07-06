Left Menu

MP: Man booked for giving triple talaq to his 63-year-old wife

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:35 IST
MP: Man booked for giving triple talaq to his 63-year-old wife
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly giving triple talaq, which is a banned practice, to his second wife, a police official said on Thursday.

He was charged on Wednesday under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, Sadar Bazar police station Inspector Manju Yadav told PTI.

''The accused married the woman, now 63, in 2003 and used to beat her up for being unable to have children. The victim had lodged a police complaint against her husband for domestic violence,'' Manju said.

The man was angry after he got to know about this complaint and gave her triple talaq via mobile phone, the official said.

He is yet to be arrested and a probe into the matter is underway, she added.

Triple talaq, or 'talaq-e-biddat', was made a punishable offence under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

It attracts a jail term of three years as well as a fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023