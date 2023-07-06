Left Menu

Make plans for channelisation of small khads which overflow during monsoon: Deputy CM to officials

A vehicle was also swept away in the floods and several villages were waterlogged.

PTI | Una | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:49 IST

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has directed authorities to make plans for the channelisation of the small khads which overflow during monsoon, a statement issued here said on Thursday.

Agnihotri, who holds the Jal Shakti portfolio in the state government, said that the draft plans should be sent to the state government for starting work so that there was no damage to government or private properties.

The government has already started the Rs 1,500 crore Swan channelisation scheme but work on the rest of khads (nala) was yet to be done, the Haroli MLA said.

Agnihotri reached Haroli on Wednesday night and supervised the relief and rescue operations in the area, which has suffered huge losses in the recent flash floods. Gushing waters damaged ten houses in a village in Haroli area of Una district on Wednesday. A vehicle was also swept away in the floods and several villages were waterlogged. Una district has suffered a loss of about Rs 2 crore due to the flash floods.

