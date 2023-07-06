Left Menu

Three held with heroin in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have seized 76 gm of heroin and arrested three persons, in two separate operations, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The police seized 57 gm of heroin from the possession of a man, a resident of Hailakandi in Assam, at Dungtland checkgate in Champai district on Wednesday, the statement said.

The seized heroin was concealed in 5 soap cases, it said.

In another operation the same day, state police and Assam Rifles seized 19 gm of heroin and arrested two local residents for possessing the contraband in Saitual district, the statement said.

The contraband was concealed in a soap case and two plastic containers, it said.

The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, it added.

On Tuesday, Assam Rifles and state police had seized 340 gm of heroin in Aizawl, Assam Rifles sources said.

Two persons had been arrested for possessing the contraband worth 1.7 crore, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

