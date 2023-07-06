Govt that restricts press freedom a danger to democracy: Congress on Kerala's ruling LDF action against media

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday attacked the ruling CPI(M) over its recent action against an online channel and reporters of two Malayalam TV channels, saying that a government that interferes with or restricts press freedom is an ''insult'' and a ''danger'' to democracy.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said that the ruling Left in the state holds ''grudges'' against those media houses or reporters who criticise them and ''takes revenge'' when they get an opportunity.

''That is the low standard politics of the CPI(M) in Kerala. Such a stand is reprehensible,'' the KPCC chief said and announced that a 'Media Freedom Meet' would be organised by the Congress, and as part of that police station marches would be held on July 26.

Referring to the recent police action against a Thiruvananthapuram-based online news channel -- 'Marunadan Malayali' -- and its employees, Sudhakaran said that the force acted like ''attackers'' in the matter.

''They can take action, but they cannot act as attackers. They need to show some decency or professionalism and follow the due procedure or system that is in place when taking action against the media,'' he said.

He further said, ''A government that restricts media freedom is a danger to democracy. Such a government is an insult to the democratic system.'' Speaking along similar lines, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said that both mediapersons and political opponents were being ''hunted'' by the ruling Left government.

He said that based on a case against one person -- editor of 'Marunadan Malayali' -- it was not right to raid the houses of other journalists, seize their belongings and threaten to shut down online media or even control the mainstream media.

The LoP claimed that the state is going through a time never seen before, where a government is threatening to crush those who oppose it.

Satheesan alleged that the government's actions indicate that it will shut down media houses that do not sing its praises and instead criticise it. On Wednesday, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and the Congress-led UDF opposition had expressed concern over the police action against certain media houses, including 'Marunadan Malayali', in Kerala.

Javadekar had said that freedom of the press is under attack in the state and accused the Left front government of ''terrorising the media'' for exposing its alleged wrongdoings.

A similar sentiment was expressed by the Congress-led UDF opposition which alleged that the ruling CPI(M) was ''hunting down'' media houses and reporters who criticise the state government.

Their criticism of the government on the issue came amidst the police action against the Malayalam online news channel as part of an investigation to trace its editor, Shajan Skaria, following a case filed against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by an MLA belonging to the ruling Left front.

The police intensified the action against the online channel, days after the Kerala High Court dismissed Skaria's anticipatory bail plea in the complaint lodged with the Elamakkara police by Left MLA P V Sreenijin, who represents Kunnathunad constituency.

When contacted, Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman had told PTI that the raids on the online news channel's office and related actions were part of the investigation to trace its absconding editor and were not a ''crackdown'' on the activities of the establishment.

After MLA Sreenijin lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the online media channel deliberately defamed him by spreading fake news, Skaria moved the special court seeking protection from arrest.

The special court dismissed the plea, saying that publication of the video containing derisive and derogatory comments is sufficient to attract the alleged offences, and hence the bar on anticipatory bail under Section 18 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would apply.

Skaria then moved the high court, but it upheld the sessions court order, making scathing observations against the online news channel's style of functioning.

