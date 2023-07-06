Left Menu

Russia says Ukrainian shelling kills one man in Belgorod region

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:59 IST
Russia says Ukrainian shelling kills one man in Belgorod region
Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian shelling killed one man on Thursday in the village of Novopetrovka in Russia's Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been occurring almost daily in recent months, with Russian officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

Ukraine hardly ever publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched on its neighbour in February 2022.

